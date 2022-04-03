Singapore will not need to tighten pandemic measures even if the number of Covid-19 cases starts to rise again, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told The Straits Times.

The easing of international travel restrictions will allow more workers to come into Singapore, with labour levels in the city state’s construction sector expected to reach “previous levels” by the middle of the year, the newspaper cited Wong as saying.

Increased inflationary pressure should be alleviated by the additional labour, he said in the report.

Singapore is on the lookout for a potential resurgence in Covid cases after implementing the biggest easing of restrictions since the pandemic began.