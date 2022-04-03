Attendees hold signs during a protest against the death penalty in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Singaporeans protest city’s ‘brutal’ death penalty in rare demonstration

  • Authorities last week conducted the country’s first execution since 2019, when they hanged a drug trafficker
  • Organisers said about 400 people joined the demonstration at a downtown park, the only place in the city where protests are allowed without police approval

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:45pm, 3 Apr, 2022

