Attendees hold signs during a protest against the death penalty in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singaporeans protest city’s ‘brutal’ death penalty in rare demonstration
- Authorities last week conducted the country’s first execution since 2019, when they hanged a drug trafficker
- Organisers said about 400 people joined the demonstration at a downtown park, the only place in the city where protests are allowed without police approval
Topic | Singapore
