Philippine presidential candidate Leni Robredo at an election rally in Palo, Leyte province. File photo: AFP
South China Sea: Philippine presidential candidates call for tougher stance on Beijing
- Vice-President Leni Robredo said at an election debate that the government must rally Asean in establishing a code of conduct with Beijing
- Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno said he would ask the UN to recognise The Hague ruling ‘because our neighbouring countries have their personal interests’
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine presidential candidate Leni Robredo at an election rally in Palo, Leyte province. File photo: AFP