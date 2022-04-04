Philippine presidential candidate Leni Robredo at an election rally in Palo, Leyte province. File photo: AFP
Philippine presidential candidate Leni Robredo at an election rally in Palo, Leyte province. File photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

South China Sea: Philippine presidential candidates call for tougher stance on Beijing

  • Vice-President Leni Robredo said at an election debate that the government must rally Asean in establishing a code of conduct with Beijing
  • Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno said he would ask the UN to recognise The Hague ruling ‘because our neighbouring countries have their personal interests’

Topic |   The Philippines
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:30pm, 4 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine presidential candidate Leni Robredo at an election rally in Palo, Leyte province. File photo: AFP
Philippine presidential candidate Leni Robredo at an election rally in Palo, Leyte province. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE