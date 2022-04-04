People dancing at a disco in Singapore before the pandemic. Nightclubs are due to open again on April 19 as the government eases restrictions. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore ‘time to party’ as nightclubs, bars can fully reopen April 19
- Negative test supervised by government-approved provider needed before entering venues where you can dance; consumers, businesses energised
- Nation won’t tighten rules even if cases begin rising again ‘because healthcare system can cope’, in contrast to stricter situation in Hong Kong
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
People dancing at a disco in Singapore before the pandemic. Nightclubs are due to open again on April 19 as the government eases restrictions. File photo: AFP