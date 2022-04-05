Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng leaves the United States Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, in February. Photo: Reuters
Ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng driven by ‘glory and greed’, jury told
- The defendent was hoping to make partner by helping the firm arrange a series of lucrative deals, even as he sought millions in kickbacks, a prosecutor says
- Ng is accused of conspiring with former boss Tim Leissner and financier Jho Low to plunder billions of dollars from Malaysia’s state fund
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng leaves the United States Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, in February. Photo: Reuters