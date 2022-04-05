Catholic priests hold placards during a demonstration against the deepening economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka’s finance minister quits after one day as political, economic crisis deepens
- Ali Sabry resigned on Tuesday, the day after being sworn in, amid unrest over handling of debt-heavy economy that’s led to food and fuel shortages
- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had appointed Sabry after dropping his finance minister brother Basil Rajapaksa and dissolving cabinet
