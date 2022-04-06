Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa revokes emergency order amid deepening economic crisis, and mounting calls for him to resign
- Emergency order repealed at midnight on April 5 gave president Gotabaya Rajapaksa sweeping powers to detain protesters and seize property
- This week lawmakers quit the ruling coalition leaving a government minority in parliament as it struggles to quell protests amid a worsening economic crisis
Topic | Sri Lanka
Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo: AP