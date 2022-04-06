Kokomo Murkse of Japan competes during the Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup finals in Switzerland. Singapore wants to create an indoor snowboarding centre in the heart of the tropical city state to help its tourism sector recover. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tropical Singapore wants to lure snowboarders to land of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ in bid to boost tourism
- To lure more travellers to the city state, the tourism board wants to create an integrated facility where people can skate, surf, ski and snowboard indoors
- Singapore’s travel numbers dipped to 330,000 in 2021, a far cry from the 19.1 million that visited in 2019 before the pandemic
Topic | Singapore
