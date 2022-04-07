Traffic passes a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Offshore companies linked to 1MDB fraud now being used to recover stolen money

  • 3 British Virgin Islands-based companies linked to 1MDB filed for bankruptcy in the US to recover portion of US$8.5 billion allegedly stolen from 1MDB
  • Move comes as a New York jury deliberates trial involving former Goldman Sachs bankers that ransacked the Malaysian state investment fund

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:41pm, 7 Apr, 2022

