Traffic passes a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Offshore companies linked to 1MDB fraud now being used to recover stolen money
- 3 British Virgin Islands-based companies linked to 1MDB filed for bankruptcy in the US to recover portion of US$8.5 billion allegedly stolen from 1MDB
- Move comes as a New York jury deliberates trial involving former Goldman Sachs bankers that ransacked the Malaysian state investment fund
Topic | Malaysia
