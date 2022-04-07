The tugboat looking for missing divers off Mersing coast in Johor.

Malaysia searches for 3 Europeans lost on dive; 1 rescued

  • The missing are Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, of France; Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, of Britain; and his son, Nathen Renze Chesters, 14; Kristine Grodem was safe
  • They were diving together on Wednesday afternoon in water about 15 metres deep at an island off the coastal town of Mersing in southern Johor state

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:34pm, 7 Apr, 2022




Malaysian authorities have rescued a Norwegian woman and were searching on Thursday for two teenagers and a fourth European who disappeared while diving off a southern island.

Kristine Grodem, a 35-year-old registered diving instructor, was safe, according to Johor state maritime authorities. The missing divers are Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, of France; Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, of Britain; and his Dutch son, Nathen Renze Chesters, 14.

Kristine Grodem from Norway was saved by Rescue Swimmer MMEA team during a search and rescue mission for missing foreign divers off the coast of Johor's Mersing, Malaysia. Photo: EPA/EFE


They were diving together on Wednesday afternoon in water about 15 metres (49 feet) deep at an island 9 nautical miles (16.5 kilometres) off the coastal town of Mersing in southern Johor state.

Grodem was found safe by a tugboat before being rescued by a maritime aircraft about 22 nautical miles away, Johor maritime officials said.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said the search began immediately Wednesday afternoon before being halted for the night due to poor visibility. The search resumed early Thursday.

Malaysia reopened its borders to foreigners on April 1 after they were closed more than two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. The immigration department said more than 55,000 foreigners entered Malaysia in the first four days since the border opened.

After a trying two years of the health crisis, the reopening has been highly anticipated by citizens and officials alike, with Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin taking to social media to welcome foreign arrivals.

Tourists are attracted to Malaysia for its wide range of experiences, from fine dining amid Kuala Lumpur’s skyscrapers, to the rich heritage of historic districts such as Penang’s Georgetown, to the pristine beaches and clear waters of the likes of Kota Kinabalu and its surrounding islands.

