Grodem was found safe by a tugboat before being rescued by a maritime aircraft about 22 nautical miles away, Johor maritime officials said.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said the search began immediately Wednesday afternoon before being halted for the night due to poor visibility. The search resumed early Thursday.

Malaysia reopened its borders to foreigners on April 1 after they were closed more than two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. The immigration department said more than 55,000 foreigners entered Malaysia in the first four days since the border opened.

After a trying two years of the health crisis, the reopening has been highly anticipated by citizens and officials alike, with Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin taking to social media to welcome foreign arrivals.