US authorities said on Thursday they arrested a Japanese yakuza organized crime leader and three Thai men who trafficked heroin and methamphetamine and tried to acquire surface-to-air missiles for rebel groups in Myanmar and Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
US arrests Japanese ‘yakuza chief’ who sought missiles for Myanmar, Sri Lanka rebels in exchange for drugs
- 4 men associated with a Japan-based syndicate charged with trying to negotiate a deal to exchange high-powered weapons for drugs with an undercover agent
- A DEA agent infiltrated the organisation by posing as an arms dealer eager to trade surface-to-air missiles in exchange for drugs destined for New York City
Topic | Sri Lanka
