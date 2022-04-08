Main entrance of the State Courts in Singapore. Andrew Gosling, an Australian man was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for killing an elderly Singaporean man and hurting his wife with a thrown wine bottle Photo: AP
Singapore jails Australian for killing man in ‘act of religious hostility toward Muslims’
- Andrew Gosling threw a wine bottle at a group of people two storeys below him, striking a 73-year-old man and killing him and injuring the man’s wife in 2019
- Gosling was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for ‘causing death and grievous hurt by a rash act’
Topic | Singapore
Main entrance of the State Courts in Singapore. Andrew Gosling, an Australian man was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for killing an elderly Singaporean man and hurting his wife with a thrown wine bottle Photo: AP