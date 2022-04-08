A rescue team searching for missing divers in Mersing, Malaysia, for the third day. Photo: EPA/EFE
Missing divers in Malaysia surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says on third day of search
- Hopes of finding them after diving instructor who was rescued saw they surfaced safely but drifted away from the boat and were separated by the strong current
- Authorities deployed two planes, 18 boats and about 90 personnel, including rescue divers as they expanded the search area
Topic | Malaysia
A rescue team searching for missing divers in Mersing, Malaysia, for the third day. Photo: EPA/EFE