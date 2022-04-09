Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng (centre) and his lawyer Marc Agnifilo (right) leave federal court in New York in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
1MDB trial: ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng convicted in US on corruption charge

  • Prosecutors say Ng helped embezzle millions of dollars from Malaysia’s state fund in one of the biggest financial scandals in history
  • He is the first, and probably the only, person to face trial in the United States over the scheme

Updated: 1:33am, 9 Apr, 2022

