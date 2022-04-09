Guests enjoying dinner 50 meters above ground at the Lounge in the Sky, in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Indonesia restaurant offers ‘high-class’ dining as country loosens pandemic curbs during Ramadan

  • Restaurant in Jakarta straps in its customers to serve them meals 50 metres above the ground of Indonesia’s capital
  • The Lounge in the Sky is fully booked in the evenings for the month of Ramadan, when Muslims gather at the end of the day to break their fast

Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:14am, 9 Apr, 2022

