Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) members search for missing divers in Mersing, Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE/Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Handout
Two European divers rescued in Malaysia, one still missing; captain of boat arrested after positive drug test
- A British man and a French teen were rescued in Malaysia on Saturday three days after going missing while diving, but the man’s son is still missing
- The captain of the boat who took them to the dive site has been arrested after testing positive for drugs
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) members search for missing divers in Mersing, Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE/Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Handout