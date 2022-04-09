Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) members search for missing divers in Mersing, Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE/Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Handout
Two European divers rescued in Malaysia, one still missing; captain of boat arrested after positive drug test

  • A British man and a French teen were rescued in Malaysia on Saturday three days after going missing while diving, but the man’s son is still missing
  • The captain of the boat who took them to the dive site has been arrested after testing positive for drugs

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:42pm, 9 Apr, 2022

