Indonesia-US war games to include 14 countries and thousands of soldiers, strengthens defence ties
- The Garuda Shield joint training between Indonesia and the US will include more than a dozen countries, such as Britain, Australia and Japan
- The annual military exercise strengthens defence ties between the US and some Asia-Pacific nations, as tensions with China continue to spike in the region
