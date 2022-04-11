Students protest against proposals floated by some ministers to extend the president’s term. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian police fire tear gas as students protest against rumoured delay of 2024 election
- Scores of university students marched towards parliament to complain about rising goods costs and the prospect of the president outstaying his two-term limit
- President Joko Widodo has sought to dampen speculation of a plan being hatched by his allies to keep him in power longer
Topic | Indonesia
