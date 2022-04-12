School buildings are submerged by floodwaters in Abuyog town in the Philippines on Monday. Photo: AFP
24 killed as Tropical Storm Megi pounds Philippines, bringing landslides and flooding
- More than 13,000 people fled to emergency shelters as fields were submerged, roads cut off and power knocked out
- Some houses were buried in mud up to the rooftops in the hard-hit province of Leyte
Topic | The Philippines
School buildings are submerged by floodwaters in Abuyog town in the Philippines on Monday. Photo: AFP