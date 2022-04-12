School buildings are submerged by floodwaters in Abuyog town in the Philippines on Monday. Photo: AFP
24 killed as Tropical Storm Megi pounds Philippines, bringing landslides and flooding

  • More than 13,000 people fled to emergency shelters as fields were submerged, roads cut off and power knocked out
  • Some houses were buried in mud up to the rooftops in the hard-hit province of Leyte

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:00am, 12 Apr, 2022

