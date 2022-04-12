People gather at the main building of Kuala Lumpur High Court. Courts in Malaysia are testing an AI tool for sentencing recommendations as part of a nationwide pilot. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia tests AI to sentence criminals, raising fears of ‘outsourced’ justice

  • Federal authorities aim to conclude a nationwide trial of AI sentencing tools this month, which they have said ‘can improve the quality of judgment’
  • Critics warn AI risks entrenching and amplifying bias, and lacks a judge’s ability to weigh up individual circumstances, or adapt to changing social mores

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 11:26am, 12 Apr, 2022

