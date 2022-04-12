Sexual violence complaints have been rising in Indonesia, where prosecuting sex crimes has been complicated by the absence of a dedicated legal framework. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesia
Indonesia passes long-awaited sexual violence bill

  • The law includes prison terms of up to 12 years for physical sexual abuse, 15 years for sexual exploitation, and nine years for forced marriage
  • Activists broadly welcomed the bill, though some have objected to its limited scope and the omission of a specific clause on rape

Reuters
Reuters in Jakarta

Updated: 2:18pm, 12 Apr, 2022

