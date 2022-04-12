Sexual violence complaints have been rising in Indonesia, where prosecuting sex crimes has been complicated by the absence of a dedicated legal framework. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesia passes long-awaited sexual violence bill
- The law includes prison terms of up to 12 years for physical sexual abuse, 15 years for sexual exploitation, and nine years for forced marriage
- Activists broadly welcomed the bill, though some have objected to its limited scope and the omission of a specific clause on rape
