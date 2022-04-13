Visitors at the main beach of Boracay, Aklan, the Philippines. Almost 100,000 tourists arrived in the five weeks through March as the Philippines reopened to 157 visa-free countries. Photo: Bloomberg
Visitors at the main beach of Boracay, Aklan, the Philippines. Almost 100,000 tourists arrived in the five weeks through March as the Philippines reopened to 157 visa-free countries. Photo: Bloomberg
Tourism
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Southeast Asia’s tourism industry begins uneven recovery from pandemic

  • Asia is lagging behind in its recovery as other regions including Europe, eased restrictions months ago
  • Trade association for the world’s airlines believes Asia-Pacific will not reach pre-pandemic air traffic until 2025, a year behind the rest of the world

Topic |   Tourism
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:14pm, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors at the main beach of Boracay, Aklan, the Philippines. Almost 100,000 tourists arrived in the five weeks through March as the Philippines reopened to 157 visa-free countries. Photo: Bloomberg
Visitors at the main beach of Boracay, Aklan, the Philippines. Almost 100,000 tourists arrived in the five weeks through March as the Philippines reopened to 157 visa-free countries. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE