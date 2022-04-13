Visitors at the main beach of Boracay, Aklan, the Philippines. Almost 100,000 tourists arrived in the five weeks through March as the Philippines reopened to 157 visa-free countries. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Southeast Asia’s tourism industry begins uneven recovery from pandemic
- Asia is lagging behind in its recovery as other regions including Europe, eased restrictions months ago
- Trade association for the world’s airlines believes Asia-Pacific will not reach pre-pandemic air traffic until 2025, a year behind the rest of the world
Topic | Tourism
Visitors at the main beach of Boracay, Aklan, the Philippines. Almost 100,000 tourists arrived in the five weeks through March as the Philippines reopened to 157 visa-free countries. Photo: Bloomberg