Singapore’s economy grew 3.4 per cent in January-March on a year-on-year basis. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore tightens monetary policy to fight inflation as first-quarter GDP growth slows

  • The Monetary Authority of Singapore recentred the midpoint of the exchange rate policy band at its prevailing level to rein in surging consumer prices
  • The move came as data showed the city state’s GDP grew 3.4 per cent in January-March on a year-on-year basis

Topic |   Singapore
Reuters
Updated: 10:38am, 14 Apr, 2022

