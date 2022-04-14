Singapore’s economy grew 3.4 per cent in January-March on a year-on-year basis. Photo: AFP
Singapore tightens monetary policy to fight inflation as first-quarter GDP growth slows
- The Monetary Authority of Singapore recentred the midpoint of the exchange rate policy band at its prevailing level to rein in surging consumer prices
- The move came as data showed the city state’s GDP grew 3.4 per cent in January-March on a year-on-year basis
