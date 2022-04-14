Despite the soaring cost of living, Singapore’s facilities and tropical lifestyle may remain attractive to expats headed to Asia. Photo: AFP
Expats looking for a move to Singapore stung by rising living costs
- Foreign workers heading to the city state hobbled by soaring home rents, inflation and international school fees
- But despite rising expenses, Singapore’s facilities and tropical lifestyle may remain attractive to expats relocating to Asia
Topic | Singapore
Despite the soaring cost of living, Singapore’s facilities and tropical lifestyle may remain attractive to expats headed to Asia. Photo: AFP