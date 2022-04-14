Destroyed houses in Leyte province, the Philippines, the day after Storm Megi struck. Photo: AFP
Destroyed houses in Leyte province, the Philippines, the day after Storm Megi struck. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

At least 120 killed by Philippines’ storm, 1 million affected, many buried by landslides

  • Most of the dead are in Baybay, a mountainous area prone to landslides, where 236 people were also injured; search, rescue and retrieval operations continue
  • More than 162,000 displaced residents are sheltering in evacuation centres, while a further 41,000 are living with relatives, government data showed

Topic |   Natural disasters
Reuters
A. K. Shiva Kumar and Reuters

Updated: 6:24pm, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Destroyed houses in Leyte province, the Philippines, the day after Storm Megi struck. Photo: AFP
Destroyed houses in Leyte province, the Philippines, the day after Storm Megi struck. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE