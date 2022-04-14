Destroyed houses in Leyte province, the Philippines, the day after Storm Megi struck. Photo: AFP
At least 120 killed by Philippines’ storm, 1 million affected, many buried by landslides
- Most of the dead are in Baybay, a mountainous area prone to landslides, where 236 people were also injured; search, rescue and retrieval operations continue
- More than 162,000 displaced residents are sheltering in evacuation centres, while a further 41,000 are living with relatives, government data showed
Topic | Natural disasters
