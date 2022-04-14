Ankiti Bose (left) and Dhruv Kapoor, co-founders of Zilingo. Photo: Zilingo
Singapore’s US$970 million Zilingo fashion start-up suspends CEO amid financial probe

  • Concerns centre on the way that Zilingo accounted for transactions and revenue across a platform spanning thousands of merchants
  • The fashion e-commerce platform, set up to help small players, was hailed as a symbol of Southeast Asia’s booming internet economy

BloombergReuters
Bloomberg and Reuters

Updated: 9:00pm, 14 Apr, 2022

