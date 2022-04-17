US President Joe Biden in Washington on April 11. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
US to host Asean leaders in mid-May, with focus likely to be on rising powers of China
- The summit, originally scheduled for March, ‘will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Asean,’ said White House press secretary Jen Psaki
- The United States has long said that strengthening its ties to Asia was a foreign policy priority
Topic | US-Asean relations
US President Joe Biden in Washington on April 11. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS