Supporters of Leni Robredo hang a poster in Las Pinas, suburban Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippine presidential rivals say Leni Robredo’s ‘pink wave’ won’t stand in their way
- Three hopefuls have doused speculation they will withdraw from the presidential race to improve VP Robredo’s chances of defeating Bongbong Marcos
- But one observer says their decision to stay the course could actually help Robredo, as ‘they take more votes away from Marcos than they do from Robredo’
Topic | The Philippines
