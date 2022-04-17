Supporters of Leni Robredo hang a poster in Las Pinas, suburban Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippine presidential rivals say Leni Robredo’s ‘pink wave’ won’t stand in their way

  • Three hopefuls have doused speculation they will withdraw from the presidential race to improve VP Robredo’s chances of defeating Bongbong Marcos
  • But one observer says their decision to stay the course could actually help Robredo, as ‘they take more votes away from Marcos than they do from Robredo’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:45pm, 17 Apr, 2022

