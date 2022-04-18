Travellers queue for self check-in before departure at Changi International Airport in Singapore on April 1, 2022. Singapore has reopened its land and air borders to travellers fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Singapore aims to be Asia’s busiest international airport ahead of Hong Kong which has delayed lifting travel curbs
- Voted best airport 15 years in a row before Covid-19, Changi upgraded its services as Singapore looks to welcome back tourists en masse
- Singapore was among the first in Asia to ease restrictions by establishing vaccinated travel lanes, while travel in Hong Kong has slowed to a trickle
