A container ship is refuelled at the dockside in Singapore in 2012. Photo: EPA
Ships opt to bypass Singapore amid China port delays, hitting bunker fuel sales
- Fewer container and bulk ships are calling at the city state to refuel, leading to bunker fuel sales falling to their lowest levels since 2016
- Singapore is typically a refuelling stop for container ships passing through the Strait of Malacca as they take goods from Northeast Asia to Europe
Topic | Singapore
A container ship is refuelled at the dockside in Singapore in 2012. Photo: EPA