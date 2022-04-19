An election worker marks the finger of a voter with ink during the presidential runoff election at a polling station in Dili, East Timor on Tueday. The runoff election is between former president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos Horta, and incumbent president Francisco Guterres. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Timor votes for president in run-off amid political feud

  • Jose Ramos-Horta, the clear front runner is up against incumbent president Francisco ‘Lu Olo’ Guterres in a vote seen as key to the nation’s political stability
  • Winner will take office for five years from May 20 – the day East Timor celebrates the 20th anniversary of its independence from Indonesia

Topic |   Asia elections
Associated Press
Updated: 2:30pm, 19 Apr, 2022

