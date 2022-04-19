While Wong has become a familiar political face as a co-leader of the country’s Covid-19 pandemic task force and after unveiling his first budget in February, interest primarily centred on his less public personal life. Top local searches related to his wife and family background, according to data from search traffic aggregator Semrush. Top search topics reflect estimates and may not fully reflect actual queries.

Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, right, speaking as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong looks on after Wong was named leader of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) fourth generation (4G) team. Photo: EPA-EFE

In 2013, Wong told local newspaper The Straits Times that he had divorced “amicably” from his wife of three years due to “incompatibility” after getting married at 28. These details have not been independently verified by Bloomberg News.

Advertisement

Also attracting searchers’ interest were comparisons between Wong and Ong Ye Kung, the country’s Health Minister, who was also seen as a leading contender for the top job.