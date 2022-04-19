Singapore at night, aerial view of Marina Bay. Photo: Getty Images
Indonesia’s US$5 billion plan to send clean power to Singapore
- Proposals to construct solar and battery storage facilities in Indonesia’s Riau Islands, connected to Singapore via undersea cable, have been submitted
- Singapore generates about 95 per cent of its electricity from imported gas; aims to import enough clean energy to meet 30 per cent of its needs by 2035
Topic | Singapore
