Cracking up: Indonesia’s fish cracker prices to double as inflation bites
- ‘Kerupuk’, named after the crunching sound made when you take a bite, will see prices increase from May 6 due to rising costs of cooking oil and spices
- The inflation pain is set to worsen as the government raises prices of premium fuel by 40 per cent this month
Indonesia’s fish cracker prices to double as inflation bites. Photo: Bloomberg