Indonesia’s fish cracker prices to double as inflation bites. Photo: Bloomberg
Cracking up: Indonesia’s fish cracker prices to double as inflation bites

  • ‘Kerupuk’, named after the crunching sound made when you take a bite, will see prices increase from May 6 due to rising costs of cooking oil and spices
  • The inflation pain is set to worsen as the government raises prices of premium fuel by 40 per cent this month

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:01pm, 19 Apr, 2022

