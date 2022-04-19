Yangon, Myanmar, where hundreds of cars have been seen queuing for fuel. Photo: AFP
Myanmar energy ministry denies shortages as motorists queue for fuel
- Long lines of vehicles waited for fuel in several cities, ‘ … about 300 cars were lining up at a … petrol station,’ a Yangon taxi driver said
- The military-controlled ministry said the country’s stocks held 45 million of petrol and 70 million of diesel, while two fuel shipments were also docked at port
