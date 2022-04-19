Prinn Panitchpakdi, former deputy of Thailand’s Democrat Party, is facing allegations he sexually abused more than a dozen women. Photo: AFP
Thai political party apologises as sexual misconduct cases mount against executive
- Prinn Panitchpakdi resigned as deputy leader of the Democrat Party when charged with sexual abuse and rape after 5 women filed complaints; 9 more have come forward
- Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit, a close associate of Prinn, apologised over the scandal and acknowledged his role in endorsing him as a senior party member
