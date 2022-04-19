Prinn Panitchpakdi, former deputy of Thailand’s Democrat Party, is facing allegations he sexually abused more than a dozen women. Photo: AFP
Prinn Panitchpakdi, former deputy of Thailand’s Democrat Party, is facing allegations he sexually abused more than a dozen women. Photo: AFP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai political party apologises as sexual misconduct cases mount against executive

  • Prinn Panitchpakdi resigned as deputy leader of the Democrat Party when charged with sexual abuse and rape after 5 women filed complaints; 9 more have come forward
  • Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit, a close associate of Prinn, apologised over the scandal and acknowledged his role in endorsing him as a senior party member

Topic |   Thailand
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:34pm, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Prinn Panitchpakdi, former deputy of Thailand’s Democrat Party, is facing allegations he sexually abused more than a dozen women. Photo: AFP
Prinn Panitchpakdi, former deputy of Thailand’s Democrat Party, is facing allegations he sexually abused more than a dozen women. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE