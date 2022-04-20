Bunches of harvested palm oil fruit are loaded onto a truck in the Penajam area of East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia. The country has ordered a thorough probe into allegations of corruption in handing out palm oil export permits. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia’s Joko Widodo wants thorough probe of palm oil corruption allegations that include trade ministry official
- Probe is over alleged breaches of rules for issuing palm oil export permits after a government policy failed to help contain surging domestic cooking oil prices
- Indonesian authorities named four suspects including a trade ministry official and palm oil company executives for their role in the corruption case
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday he wanted a thorough investigation of alleged breaches of rules for issuing palm oil export permits after the government’s policy failed to help contain surging cooking oil prices.
Indonesia’s Attorney General a day earlier launched a corruption probe, naming four suspects including a senior Trade Ministry official and three palm oil executives.
Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin said evidence showed a ministry official had issued export permits to companies that had not met rules to sell part of their palm oil output at home.
“We have conducted an investigation and have found strong indications of the criminal offence of corruption relating to the issuance of export permits for palm oil,” Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin said in a televised statement.
“I ask that this case be thoroughly investigated so we can find out who is playing a game here,” said Jokowi, as the president is widely known, according to a statement issued by the palace.
Indonesia is the world’s top palm oil producer, but after soaring global prices of the edible oil pushed up local cooking oil prices authorities brought in rules from late January to March requiring companies to sell a portion of their planned exports at home.
Jokowi noted that despite the various efforts of the government, including giving subsidies to producers, retail prices of cooking oil had remained stubbornly high.
Bulk cooking oil is currently being sold above a retail price cap of 14,000 rupiah (US$0.98) per litre set by the government.
“We want prices to be near normal levels,” he said.
The three other suspects named by the Attorney General were executives at three palm oil companies – Permata Hijau Group, PT Wilmar Nabati Indonesia and Musim Mas.
Wilmar Group said in a statement it had “complied with all applicable regulations related to export approvals and we will always cooperate in supporting government policies.”
Musim Mas representative Rapolo Hutabarat said the company was “shocked” by the allegation since it had met export requirements, pledging to cooperate with the legal process.
In a separate statement, Musim Mas said it supported the efforts of the government to ensure an adequate supply of affordable cooking oil and had “wholeheartedly complied with the DMO (domestic market obligation) requirements”.
Permata Hijau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.