Bunches of harvested palm oil fruit are loaded onto a truck in the Penajam area of East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia. The country has ordered a thorough probe into allegations of corruption in handing out palm oil export permits. Photo: Bloomberg
Bunches of harvested palm oil fruit are loaded onto a truck in the Penajam area of East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia. The country has ordered a thorough probe into allegations of corruption in handing out palm oil export permits. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s Joko Widodo wants thorough probe of palm oil corruption allegations that include trade ministry official

  • Probe is over alleged breaches of rules for issuing palm oil export permits after a government policy failed to help contain surging domestic cooking oil prices
  • Indonesian authorities named four suspects including a trade ministry official and palm oil company executives for their role in the corruption case

Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:45pm, 20 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Bunches of harvested palm oil fruit are loaded onto a truck in the Penajam area of East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia. The country has ordered a thorough probe into allegations of corruption in handing out palm oil export permits. Photo: Bloomberg
Bunches of harvested palm oil fruit are loaded onto a truck in the Penajam area of East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia. The country has ordered a thorough probe into allegations of corruption in handing out palm oil export permits. Photo: Bloomberg

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday he wanted a thorough investigation of alleged breaches of rules for issuing palm oil export permits after the government’s policy failed to help contain surging cooking oil prices.

Indonesia’s Attorney General a day earlier launched a corruption probe, naming four suspects including a senior Trade Ministry official and three palm oil executives.

Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin said evidence showed a ministry official had issued export permits to companies that had not met rules to sell part of their palm oil output at home.

“We have conducted an investigation and have found strong indications of the criminal offence of corruption relating to the issuance of export permits for palm oil,” Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin said in a televised statement.

READ FULL ARTICLE

“I ask that this case be thoroughly investigated so we can find out who is playing a game here,” said Jokowi, as the president is widely known, according to a statement issued by the palace.

Indonesia is the world’s top palm oil producer, but after soaring global prices of the edible oil pushed up local cooking oil prices authorities brought in rules from late January to March requiring companies to sell a portion of their planned exports at home.

Bags of cooking oil sit on a shelf at a supermarket in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, has been hit by a cooking oil shortage causing an increase in the retail price of packaged cooking oil. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bags of cooking oil sit on a shelf at a supermarket in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, has been hit by a cooking oil shortage causing an increase in the retail price of packaged cooking oil. Photo: EPA-EFE

Jokowi noted that despite the various efforts of the government, including giving subsidies to producers, retail prices of cooking oil had remained stubbornly high.

Bulk cooking oil is currently being sold above a retail price cap of 14,000 rupiah (US$0.98) per litre set by the government.

“We want prices to be near normal levels,” he said.

The three other suspects named by the Attorney General were executives at three palm oil companies – Permata Hijau Group, PT Wilmar Nabati Indonesia and Musim Mas.

Wilmar Group said in a statement it had “complied with all applicable regulations related to export approvals and we will always cooperate in supporting government policies.”

Musim Mas representative Rapolo Hutabarat said the company was “shocked” by the allegation since it had met export requirements, pledging to cooperate with the legal process.

In a separate statement, Musim Mas said it supported the efforts of the government to ensure an adequate supply of affordable cooking oil and had “wholeheartedly complied with the DMO (domestic market obligation) requirements”.

Permata Hijau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more

Shortage of foreign palm oil workers in Malaysia adds worry to global vegetable oil supplies hit by Russia-Ukraine war

Fewer palm oil workers in Malaysia to impact global cooking oil supplies

Read more

Ukraine war benefits Malaysian palm oil, but foreign worker shortage curbs production output

Ukraine war benefits Malaysian palm oil, but foreign worker shortage curbs output

Read more

Palm oil, poster child for globalisation’s wrongs, and its part in forest destruction, modern slavery and the obesity epidemic

The many evils of palm oil, and why change could be in the air

Read more

Land clearing for palm oil plantations jeopardises Indonesia’s climate commitments, harms rural communities: report

Expanding palm oil plantations jeopardises Indonesia’s climate aims: report

Read more

Malaysia, Indonesia palm oil farms using children, trafficked workers: investigation

Malaysia, Indonesia palm oil farms using children, trafficked workers: probe

Read more
Shortage of foreign palm oil workers in Malaysia adds worry to global vegetable oil supplies hit by Russia-Ukraine war
Fewer palm oil workers in Malaysia to impact global cooking oil supplies
Read more
Ukraine war benefits Malaysian palm oil, but foreign worker shortage curbs production output
Ukraine war benefits Malaysian palm oil, but foreign worker shortage curbs output
Read more
Palm oil, poster child for globalisation’s wrongs, and its part in forest destruction, modern slavery and the obesity epidemic
The many evils of palm oil, and why change could be in the air
Read more
Land clearing for palm oil plantations jeopardises Indonesia’s climate commitments, harms rural communities: report
Expanding palm oil plantations jeopardises Indonesia’s climate aims: report
Read more
Malaysia, Indonesia palm oil farms using children, trafficked workers: investigation
Malaysia, Indonesia palm oil farms using children, trafficked workers: probe