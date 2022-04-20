Vietnam is preparing new rules requiring social media firms to take down content it deems illegal within 24 hours. Photo: Shutterstock
Vietnam plans 24-hour take-down law for ‘illegal’ social media content -sources

  • 24-hour time frame to take down ‘illegal content and services’ will not have a grace period, while active ‘illegal live-streams’ must be blocked within 3 hours
  • Currently, social media platforms have a few days to handle government requests. Amendments are expected to be signed into law next month and enforced from July

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:30pm, 20 Apr, 2022

