Vietnam is preparing new rules requiring social media firms to take down content it deems illegal within 24 hours. Photo: Shutterstock
Vietnam plans 24-hour take-down law for ‘illegal’ social media content -sources
- 24-hour time frame to take down ‘illegal content and services’ will not have a grace period, while active ‘illegal live-streams’ must be blocked within 3 hours
- Currently, social media platforms have a few days to handle government requests. Amendments are expected to be signed into law next month and enforced from July
Topic | Vietnam
