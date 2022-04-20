Activists hold placards before submitting a memorandum to parliament in protest of the impending execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore. Singapore dismissed his last-ditch appeal against the death sentence despite a storm of international criticism due to concerns he is mentally disabled. Photo: AFP
Singapore to hang mentally disabled Malaysian man next week according to family
- Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam lost his final appeal last month over a 2009 arrest for trafficking a small amount of heroin into the city state
- Decision to hang the Malaysian man sparked widespread criticism due to concerns over his intellect. His IQ level of 69 is recognised as a disability
Topic | Singapore
Activists hold placards before submitting a memorandum to parliament in protest of the impending execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore. Singapore dismissed his last-ditch appeal against the death sentence despite a storm of international criticism due to concerns he is mentally disabled. Photo: AFP