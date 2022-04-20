Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Lipa, Batangas province, Philippines on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Philippines’ poll body throws out last petition against Bongbong’s path to the presidency
- Commission on Elections ruled that Marcos Jnr did not defraud government of taxes, while five other complaints against him are under appeal
- Marcos has consistently topped opinion polls but saw his lead over his closest rival, Leni Robredo, narrow in a March survey
