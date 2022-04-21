Singapore wants to import 30 per cent of its energy via clean power by 2035. File photo: AFP
Indonesia’s solar power burns bright – but for Singapore
- Indonesian firms have proposed five projects to generate power from the sun but instead of serving the local market, they are planning to export it to the city state
- While the move will likely provide some power for Indonesia, it highlights how the sector has been dictated by money and policy support more than energy needs
Topic | Indonesia
