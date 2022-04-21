Terry Xu (right), chief editor of the Online Citizen, at a public hearing in Singapore on the definitions of facts and truth. Photo: govsg youtube screenshot
Closed Singapore news website’s editor jailed for defamation alleging corruption among government ministers

  • Terry Xu was jailed three weeks for defamation over a letter published by The Online Citizen, the letter’s author, Daniel De Costa, was also sentenced
  • It is the latest case to fuel concerns about worsening press freedoms in tightly controlled Singapore, with authorities accused of trying to silence dissent

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:48pm, 21 Apr, 2022

