Terry Xu (right), chief editor of the Online Citizen, at a public hearing in Singapore on the definitions of facts and truth. Photo: govsg youtube screenshot
Closed Singapore news website’s editor jailed for defamation alleging corruption among government ministers
- Terry Xu was jailed three weeks for defamation over a letter published by The Online Citizen, the letter’s author, Daniel De Costa, was also sentenced
- It is the latest case to fuel concerns about worsening press freedoms in tightly controlled Singapore, with authorities accused of trying to silence dissent
Topic | Singapore
