Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a traditional turban tied on his head as he arrives to visit the Gujurat Biotechnology University, in Gandhinagar, part of his two-day trip to India. Photo: Pool via AP
Boris Johnson arrives in India seeking trade, and Western backing against Russia from Narendra Modi
- UK prime minister vowed to press Narendra Modi for a reduction of fossil fuels from Russia during talks, amid India’s non-criticism of Ukraine invasion
- Downing Street said it would seal two-way investment deals worth more than US$1.3 billion, creating almost 11,000 jobs in Britain during Johnson’s trip to India
