People ride bikes across a bridge next to the financial business district in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Some Hong Kong bankers heading to Singapore having second thoughts amid ‘hire local’ push
- Stricter visa rules and hiring restrictions mean that the influx of bankers into the city state from Hong Kong has been more of a trickle than a flood
- The changing environment is prompting some firms to look to Sydney or Dubai to move workers
Topic | Singapore
