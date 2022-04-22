People ride bikes across a bridge next to the financial business district in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Some Hong Kong bankers heading to Singapore having second thoughts amid ‘hire local’ push

  • Stricter visa rules and hiring restrictions mean that the influx of bankers into the city state from Hong Kong has been more of a trickle than a flood
  • The changing environment is prompting some firms to look to Sydney or Dubai to move workers

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:58pm, 22 Apr, 2022

