Travellers with baggage at Jewel Changi Airport mall in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Singapore to drop all Covid-19 tests for fully vaccinated travellers, further ease domestic restrictions in ‘important milestone’

  • Currently, those travelling to the city state are required to take a pre-departure test two days before arrival but this rule will be dropped from April 26
  • Domestically, pandemic rules will also be relaxed from next Tuesday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:12pm, 22 Apr, 2022

