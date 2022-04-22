Travellers with baggage at Jewel Changi Airport mall in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore to drop all Covid-19 tests for fully vaccinated travellers, further ease domestic restrictions in ‘important milestone’
- Currently, those travelling to the city state are required to take a pre-departure test two days before arrival but this rule will be dropped from April 26
- Domestically, pandemic rules will also be relaxed from next Tuesday
