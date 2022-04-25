Private residential houses and public housing estates are seen in the Hougang area of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore housing shortage threatens to fuel rising prices
- Following a surge in prices in 2021, Singapore’s government in December introduced measures to cool the housing market that have had some impact
- But analysts expect the curbs to be a short-term fix, as the city state’s property boom has left it with a record low number of new homes for sale
