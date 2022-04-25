A police cordon around the carcasses of two Sumatran tigers found dead in snares in Indonesia. Photo: Police handout
3 critically endangered Sumatran tigers die in Indonesia in animal traps
- The big cats were found dead on the island of Sumatra; one had snare still embedded in her almost-severed neck and legs
- Farmers often use snares to catch wild boars, considered pests, but poachers also use them to kill endangered wildlife to make money
Topic | Indonesia
