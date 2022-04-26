Officials prepare exhibition stands at the venue for the G20 finance ministers and central governors meeting in Jakarta earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Indonesia under pressure from US to include Ukraine at G20 summit

  • Indonesia refused to withdraw an invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin and has said it wants to ‘remain impartial’ as rotating chair of the G20
  • The US and other G7 members are asking Jakarta to also invite Ukraine’s president, though this could turn the summit into a logistical and diplomatic nightmare

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:22am, 26 Apr, 2022

