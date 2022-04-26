The sacred Mount Batur, Bali, where a man danced naked. Photo: One World Yoga Retreat
Indonesia’s Bali to deport Canadian man for dancing naked on sacred mountain
- Jeffrey Craigen posted a video of himself in the nude doing the Haka on top of Mount Batur, a volcano considered holy by many Balinese
- The actor and wellness guru, in Indonesia since 2019 to study alternative treatments for osteoporosis, claimed he did not know the mountain was a holy site
