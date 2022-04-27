Aung San Suu Kyi speaks at an event in 2018 while she was still Myanmar’s state counsellor. Photo: EPA-EFE
Aung San Suu Kyi convicted of corruption, jailed for 5 years by Myanmar junta court

  • The country’s former civilian leader denied the allegation that she had accepted gold and thousands of dollars given her as a bribe by a top political colleague
  • She has already been sentenced to six years imprisonment in other cases and faces 10 more corruption charges carrying sentences of more than 100 years in prison

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:10pm, 27 Apr, 2022

