Aung San Suu Kyi speaks at an event in 2018 while she was still Myanmar’s state counsellor. Photo: EPA-EFE
Aung San Suu Kyi convicted of corruption, jailed for 5 years by Myanmar junta court
- The country’s former civilian leader denied the allegation that she had accepted gold and thousands of dollars given her as a bribe by a top political colleague
- She has already been sentenced to six years imprisonment in other cases and faces 10 more corruption charges carrying sentences of more than 100 years in prison
Topic | Myanmar
